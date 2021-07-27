'Boycotts harm the boycotters more than Israel'

The Foreign Ministry held a discussion yesterday on the government's possible responses to the decision of Ben & Jerrys and its parent company Unilever to boycott Judea and Samaria.

The discussion, chaired by Noam Katz, Deputy Director General of Public Diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry, was attended by representatives of the ministry (including former Strategic Affairs Ministry officials subordinated to the Foreign Ministry), as well as officials from the Justice, Finance, and the Economy Ministries.

The participants of the discussion presented the legal and public situation following the publication of the company's decision and discussed the possible courses of action. Among other things, they examined the use of legal tools in Israel and abroad and increased public pressure on the company leaders in order to reverse the company's decision to surrender to the anti-Israel boycott movement.

Noam Katz said: "With the branding damage to the companies, as well as the intention by major US states to apply their anti-boycott laws to Ben & Jerry's and Unilever, we aim to persuade the company heads to overturn this discriminatory decision. The boycott movement does not promote peace and coexistence, but represents an anti-Israel and in many cases anti-Semitic policy that has no place in the public discourse in the 21st century. It is important to be clear that the boycott against Israel is a double-edged sword that harms the boycotters more than those it intends to harm."