Video: BBC
Watch: Protesters killed by Iranian police as riots spread
Severe water shortage in Iran has forced residents into the streets with security forces firing at crowds as bloodshed ensues.
Water shortage in Iran
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Protesters killed by Iranian police as riots spread
Watch: Protesters killed by Iranian police as riots spread
Severe water shortage in Iran has forced residents into the streets with security forces firing at crowds as bloodshed ensues.
Water shortage in Iran
iStock
Video: BBC
top