Health Min. approves vaccination of at-risk children

The Health Ministry today (Tuesday) approved the provision of the coronavirus vaccine to at-risk children between the ages of 5-11 starting next month.

The maximum risk group includes children with kidney / heart failure, anemia, lung disease, and diabetes, obesity, severe immunosuppression, an active malignant condition, and developmental disorders including seizures and congenital syndromes.

The recommendation for approval is individual and relates to a specific patient, according to his medical and personal circumstances, and does not automatically apply to the entire risk group to which he belongs. The Health Ministry recommends that children treated with immunosuppressive drugs seek individual advice from the doctor treating the background disease.