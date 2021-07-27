Video: Reuters
North and South Korea renew diplomatic ties
South & N. Korean leaders restored 'hotline' severed by Pyongyang last year when ties deteriorated following a breakdown in nuclear talks.
South Korean and North Krorean flags
iStock
|
