'We have a lot of similarities... let’s build on that peace'

Indian-British author Shaheen Chishti, who comes from a long and historic Sufi Muslim tradition, is an activist and author who works to educate Muslims about the Holocaust and about Israel.

He was initially inspired in this endeavor by his uncle who lived in Golders Green, a predominately Jewish area of London.

“He was inspired by Jewish people. He taught me that they believe in the same G-d, and Moses who is a Jewish prophet is also a prophet of Islam… We have a lot of similarities,” said Chishti in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva.

“I want to bring forward peace between the two communities, two religions. In India we believe in peace and harmony, and we love everybody and hate no one.”

He has two websites educating about Israel and the Holocaust in Urdu. His debut novel “The Granddaughter Project” is now on sale and includes characters who experience the Holocaust.

The Holocaust is a central theme in his writing, and in his new book.

When asked how well the Holocaust is understood in the Muslim world, the author said that it is better understood by Muslims in the Western world who have been educated in the Western school system, or in other countries where Muslims are a minority.

In that regard, he is planning on putting together a Holocaust exhibition in Muslim countries.

The “Muslim Tribute to the Jewish Holocaust by Shaheen Chishti” will open in London in December. After that, he is determined to take the educational exhibit on the road to Muslim nations.

“If there is resistance, bring it on,” he said. “We’ll get the message across.”

In terms of resistance, he opined that it is “not so much about the Holocaust but more about recent political issues” and that while he doesn’t think most people in the Muslim world deny the Holocaust, there is much work to be done to educate people.

“It’s something we need to highlight because the textbooks don’t cover it,” he said. “So we need to take the message to the Muslim countries to make sure they understand exactly what happened there and highlight it.”

His new novel, “The Granddaughter Project,” tells the story of different women’s voices throughout history, including the voice of an Austrian Jewish woman during the Holocaust.

He said that the first part of the book deals with a female character living through a historic tragedy in India in 1943 during which a famine in the Bengal province led to three million deaths. He uses that to transition into a story about the Holocaust and the character of a Jewish Austrian woman – “how (her life) was changed from being a normal life to being a horrendously difficult life.”

Chishti is hopeful that with Israel making peace with Arab countries through the Abraham Accords, there will be more peace agreement between Israel and Muslim states.

“We have a lot of similarities,” he said. “Let’s build on that peace.”