PA: We were deserted by the Arab world
Fatah Central Committee member claimed the Palestinians were left to fight the 'Deal of the Century' without support from other Arabs.
N'shei Fatah sport Arafat, Abbas posters
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastPA: We were deserted by the Arab world
PA: We were deserted by the Arab world
Fatah Central Committee member claimed the Palestinians were left to fight the 'Deal of the Century' without support from other Arabs.
N'shei Fatah sport Arafat, Abbas posters
Flash 90
top