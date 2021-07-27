Mother indicted for purposely burning child

An indictment was filed Tuesday against a resident of the Jerusalem area who is accused of intentionally burning her child, Israel Hayom reported.

The incident occurred approximately two weeks ago, the site added.

According to the indictment, which was filed by the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office, the suspect heated a metal teaspoon on the stove, and pressed it against her son's face and neck, after he hit his younger brothers and called his mother a "swine."

As a result of her actions, the child suffered severe burns.

According to the indictment, the woman is being charged with abuse of a minor and causing severe injury, under aggravating circumstances.