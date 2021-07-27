Foreign Ministry offers afternoons off

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz have decided that the Ministry will no longer hold meetings after 3:00p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The decision is part of an attempt to allow parents to spend more time with their children during the week.

"Spending time with the children does not harm work," Lapid said.

On his Facebook page, Lapid wrote: "This week, all Foreign Ministry employees in Israel received an email with the subject line, 'Work-life balance.' In the email, the next simple step was explained: The Director-General and myself decided that twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, no meetings will be held after 3:00p.m."

"Why? In order to allow young parents who want to be part of the State of Israel's Foreign Ministry services to spend time with their children, to balance work and home, parenthood and career.

"This is a small step, and it's not enough. But only this way, step by step, will we finally reach full gender equality."