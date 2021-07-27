PM Bennett: 'We're very close to a third vaccine dose'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday afternoon visited the Migdal Nofim nursing home in Jerusalem, together with Welfare Minister Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid).

"You are protecting the 120,000 most vulnerable people," Bennett began. "I want to tell the citizens of Israel: We have made a goal for ourselves to keep the economy and society as open as possible. As much as we can avoid lockdowns and the open-shut accordion that is so hard for the citizens of Israel, we will do it."

"The navigation is tight and flexible. It's tight, in the sense of daily work, but it's as flexible as possible. We are looking at the data, including at the number of people hospitalized and at the ECMO machines. The number of confirmed cases does not tell us everything. This is how we navigate the nation's ship."

Turning to Israel's youth, Bennett said: "I am making sure that our vaccine storage rooms will be full. The public needs to go out and get vaccinated, thereby protecting not only themselves but also Grandma and Grandpa. From here, I turn to you, the young men and women of Israel: When you get vaccinated, you are protecting the entire nation of Israel."

"We have a large population of people who are not anti, but simply did not get around to it. I turn to all the young people over age 12: Protect Grandma and Grandpa. I have no doubt that we need to do this, to protect the vulnerable and to protect the economy."

Regarding whether there would be a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Bennett said: "We are on that, we're very close, and it's best to talk less, because that way the chance of it happening will increase. It's on me."