Reform movement: Min. Kahana's kashrut reform insignificant, preserves rabbinate monopoly

Noa Setat, director of the Reform Center for Religion and State, responded on Twitter to Minister Kahana's proposed reforms in the kashrut certification marketplace:

"Minister Kahana's kashrut reform is indeed a small step in the right direction, but when one examines the intricacies of the law one realizes that this is an insignificant step, when in practice it perpetuates the discrimination of a large non-Orthodox public.

"In the bill, Minister Kahana is revealed in his true character as a conservative who preserves the monopoly of the Chief Rabbinate on the issue of kashrut.

"We demand that Minister Kahana amend the reform so that non-Orthodox organizations can give the entire Israeli public - in all its Jewish streams - religious services, including - kosher certificates."