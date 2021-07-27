Could New York State divest from Ben & Jerry's?

The recently announce boycott of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria by ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s could end up costing the company’s parent company more than just some of its customer base, as a major investment body warns it is considering divesting in response to the boycott.

Last Friday, the New York State Common Retirement Fund warned Unilever, the owner of the Ben & Jerry’s brand ice cream, that company could face divestment over its decision not to permit the sale of its ice cream in Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

According to a report by Pensions & Investments Monday, on Friday, Liz Gordon, the executive director of corporate governance at the New York State Common Retirement Fund penned a letter to Unilever CEO Alan Jope, notifying him that New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is “troubled and concerned” by reports of the Ben & Jerry’s boycott.

Gordon added that if Unilever is found to be violating the retirement fund’s 2016 anti-BDS policy, it will be added to an investment blacklist.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund is the public pension plan for New York State government employees, and at $254.8 billion, it is the third largest public pension plan in the US.