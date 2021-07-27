Lockheed Martin and Rafael to develop laser weapon system

Lockheed Martin and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. signed a Principles of Cooperation agreement under which the two companies will work to support the development and fielding of a defensive ground-based laser weapon system for the State of Israel.

The companies will also explore opportunities to market this system in the US laser weapon systems, to offer precise capabilities to counter multiple threats, including rockets and UAVs.



This agreement captures the commitment of Lockheed Martin and Rafael to work together with their respective governments to support this important collaborative opportunity. The companies will explore

opportunities and technology implementations for developing aground-based laser weapon system.

Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, said: “Israel’s defense challenges underscored the vital importance of increasing Israel’s capability to address rocket attacks.”

“We are honored to work with the Israeli government and industry to address this critical security need that will support Israel’s national security. Rafael is a world-class defense company, and we look forward to expanding our existing collaboration by leveraging our respective capabilities in high-energy laser systems to address this growing threat.”



Ariel Karo, EVP, marketing and business development, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, said: “We are honored and proud to initiate another channel of cooperation with our long-time partner Lockheed Martin, to develop a Laser solution against a variety of existing and emerging threats. These capabilities will widen our multi-layered air defense umbrella based on our wide mutual expertise and deep operational experience that is based on multi-disciplinary technologies and best-of-breed systems.”