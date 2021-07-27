Billionaire Jeff Bezos offers NASA $2 billion to build lunar spacecraft
Billionaire businessman offers to cover up to $2 billion in NASA costs if US awards his company a contract to make lunar lander.
Tags: Jeff BEzos Trending
Jeff Bezos
Reuters
