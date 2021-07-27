Jewish leaders applaud Israel's rejoining African Union

The leader of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Monday welcomed Israel’s rejoining of the African Union.

“We commend the formal reestablishment of the State of Israel’s observer status in the African Union, which consists of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African continent,” said Dianne Lob, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

“This mutually beneficial development is further proof of the historic progress being made toward normalization of relations with Israel in recent years. This follows the renewal of Israel’s diplomatic ties with Chad, Guinea, and Sudan, as well as the Abraham Accords which includes Morocco. Israel enjoys long-term close ties with other African countries, dating back to the Camp David Accords with Egypt in the 1970s,” they added.

“We look forward to seeing these partnerships continue to bear fruit in deterring extremist forces in Africa, and in the ongoing efforts to cooperate in combating the COVID-19 pandemic among many other challenges,” the statement concluded.

Last week, for the first time since 2002, Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia, Aleleign Admasu presented his credentials as observer to the African Union.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated: "This is a day of celebration for Israel-Africa relations. This diplomatic achievement is the result of consistent work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its African Division and Israeli embassies on the continent. This corrects the anomaly that has existed for almost two decades and is an important part of strengthening the fabric of Israel's foreign relations. It will help us strengthen our activities on the African continent and with the member states of the organization."

Israel has relations with 46 countries in Africa, and has wide ranging partnerships and joint cooperation in many different fields including trade and aid. In recent years, Israel has renewed its diplomatic ties with Chad and Guinea, and Sudan, following its joining the Abraham Accords, also announced the normalization of relations with Israel.