Firebombing in Evyatar

Several individuals from the PA city of Beita made their way to the town of Evyatar, in the Samaria, and threw firebombs at several of the buildings within. No injuries were reported. IDF forces drove the attackers away shortly thereafter.



Atty. Nitai Rom, who used to live in the building damaged by the blaze, commented, "The police force in Evyatar was not able to protect our homes. Arab terrorists threw Molotov cocktails a few meters from my home, my personal home in Evyatar."

"We call on the government of Israel - keep your promise! This situation only shows how important it is that the Jewish people live in the heart of Israel and stay in Evyatar. We need to be there to protect our homes. We call on the security forces of Israel to immediately arrest those involved in the attacks. They come there daily to throw stones and Molotov cocktails at our soldiers. Enough is enough, and it is time o be strong against terrorists."

"We call on the new government - keep your promise. Protect Evyatar. Protect the Jewish nation in our heartland."

Rom tweeted about the incident as well, calling the incident 'a sad show of weakness in the face of the enemy'.



Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, tweeted about the incident, saying, "Where is the government's promise of military protection once the residents left? Their promises were written in frost and are melting in the fire."A statement from the Samaria Regional Council said that "Palestinian riots are taking place near Evyatar. IDF soldiers have repelled the rioters who threw Molotov cocktails. Some shrubbery was damaged. It should be noted that PA representatives tried to use a distorted camera angle to show a house being burned. We would like to emphasize that all the houses are still standing, none were burned."