Increase in morbidity in haredi educational institutions

For the first time in the current wave, an increase in coronavirus morbidity was recorded in the haredi education system. Channel 13 News reported that 236 verified cases were discovered in haredi institutions last week, compared to 132 the week before and 58 two weeks ago.

The haredi community has had a lower overall infection rate than the general population in the current wave.

At the same time, the Health Ministry will decide in the coming weeks whether to give senior citizens a third dose of the vaccine even before the FDA gives its approval to the measure.

The Health Ministry reported Monday that 1,538 Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last day while the number of patients in serious condition rose to 121.

There are 11,606 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 25 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll from the beginning of the pandemic is 6,461. 861,516 Israelis have been infected with the coronavirus so far.