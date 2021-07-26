Report: Many terrorists reported as civilian casualties in May war

There have been least 50 incidents in which NGOs falsely blamed Israel for civilian casualties in the 11 day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May, according to a report by NGO Monitor.

The majority of the cases involved terrorist operatives who were falsely listed as civilian casualties, while a minority of cases include civilians who were killed by errant Hamas or Islamic Jihad rockets that fell short in Gaza but were still reported as having been killed by Israel.

In one case, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights reported on the death of a father and son in an Israeli airstrike without mentioning the fact that the father was a field commander in the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Many other combatants were falsely labeled as civilians even though Hamas and Islamic Jihad list them as members and fighters.

In other instances, people were reportedly killed by shrapnel or a rocket-propelled grenade which could not have possibly from Israeli weapons since the missiles used by Israel do not produce shrapnel like Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets do and because no Israeli soldiers set foot in Gaza during the conflict.

NGO Monitor stated: "One method used by NGOs to inflate civilian casualty numbers, accompanied by allegations of “war crimes,” is to obscure or omit essential details about specific incidents – thereby erasing the role of terrorist groups. NGOs falsely classify Palestinian terrorists as civilians and ignore evidence that implicates terror groups in the deaths of Gazan civilians."

"In failing to report accurately, Palestinian NGOs amplify the demonization strategy, ignore the commission of war crimes by Palestinians, and distort the reality of Israeli efforts to limit civilian casualties during the fighting. These manipulated NGO accounts also serve as the basis of inflammatory media projects, such as the infamous New York Times front page story with pictures of children, and for international “investigations”, such as a forthcoming UN Human Rights Council commission of inquiry, the organization added.