Snow Leopard contracts COVID at San Diego Zoo

A rare snow leopard tested positive for the coronavirus at the San Diego Zoo.

The zoo is in the process of vaccinating its animals against the coronavirus. The large cat was one of the animals which had not yet received a vaccine. The vaccination drive, which began in January, uses a special vaccine that is meant for animals and not for human use.

The zoo announced that the snow leopard had been tested and diagnosed with the coronavirus after its wildlife care specialists noticed that the cat had developed a cough and runny nose.

The snow leopard is reportedly doing well.

According to the Snow Leopard Trust, the species is endangered and there may be fewer than 4,000 specimens left in the wild.