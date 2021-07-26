Australian Jewish sports club hit with anti-Semitic graffiti

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted on a wall of the Melbourne home of the Ajax sporting clubs, Australia’s Jewish sports organization, on Saturday afternoon.

According to a photo shared on Facebook by the Australian Jewish News, the phrases “Abo land no k**e land” and “Nazi Jews” in between a swastika were discovered on the wall of the club’s facilities.

A report was made to the city council of Port Phillip, a suburb of Melbourne where the Gary Smorgon Oval sports complex is located, as well as to the Community Security Group (CSG), the group tasked with the Australian Jewish community’s security.

Ajax Football and Maccabi Ajax Cricket Club released a joint statement saying they were “absolutely appalled to see a direct anti-Semitic attack on our club rooms at Albert Park overnight.”

The head of the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), an Australian Jewish advocacy organization, condemned the vandalism, telling the Jewish News that “anti-Semitism is taking a firm hold” in Australian state Victoria.

“This time it is a craven attack on a Jewish sports club where young people play,” said ADC chair Dvir Abramovich. “This cowardly act is an affront to all Victorians, and we must turn this, and other disturbing incidents, into a moment of resolve.”

In March, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported police were warning that four neo-Nazi groups banned in Europe and Canada were currently operating in Australia with others making inroads.

The report, compiled by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs and written by the UK’s Centre for the Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR) and Hedayah, a UAE-based extremism research centre, stated that "Australia has become fertile ground for radical right extremist activism and violence."