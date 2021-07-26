Wikipedia co-founder: I no longer trust Wikipedia
Larry Sanger says website he helped create no longer gives room to a multiplicity of viewpoints, now only supports establishment narratives.
Wikipedia (illustration)
iStock
|
MainAll NewsTechnology & HealthWikipedia co-founder: I no longer trust Wikipedia
Wikipedia co-founder: I no longer trust Wikipedia
Larry Sanger says website he helped create no longer gives room to a multiplicity of viewpoints, now only supports establishment narratives.
Wikipedia (illustration)
iStock
top