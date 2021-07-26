22 drownings since beginning of bathing season

Twenty-two people have drowned in Israel's beaches and pools since the bathing season began on March 19, Maariv reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) responded to 135 drownings and near-drownings which occurred at beaches, pools, and other bodies of water around the country. Six people were evacuated to hospitals in critical condition, four were evacuated in serious condition, 16 were evacuated in moderate condition, and 89 in light condition, Maariv added.

Between Friday, July 23 and Sunday, July 25, emergency responders were called to aid 15 people who drowned or nearly drowned. Six of them were declared dead, and nine others were evacuated in light condition.

An analysis of the ages showed that 35 of the near-drowning victims were aged eight years and under. Three of them drowned, three were evacuated in critical condition, six were evacuated in moderate condition, and 23 were evacuated in light condition. Twenty-two of those who drowned or nearly drowned were ages 12-18: Two died, one was seriously injured, seven suffered moderate injuries, and 16 were in light condition.

Sixty of the drowning and near-drowning incidents occurred among those ages 18-65: Ten died, one was seriously injured, seven were in moderate condition, and 42 were in light condition. Among those aged 65-80, there were 14 incidents, including five people who drowned, one who was in critical condition, one in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and six in light condition.

Fifty-seven of the drowning and near-drowning incidents occurred along the Mediterranean Sea's beaches. Twelve of these people drowned, one is in serious condition, four are in moderate condition, and 40 are in light condition.

Nineteen other incidents occurred in private pools and cottages, and 21 occurred in public pools, with six more incidents in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee). Three more drowning and near-drowning incidents occurred at the Red Sea, 18 at the Dead Sea, and 11 at other bodies of water.