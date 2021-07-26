Only passengers to be allowed to enter airport terminal

Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport will begin restricting who can enter the terminals.

Beginning Tuesday at midnight, neither those greeting arrivals nor escorts will be allowed into the airport terminals.

Entry to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 will allowed only for travelers, and it will be dependent upon the presentation of a ticket for a flight which takes off within the coming four hours, or who must carry out an action for the purpose of his flight.

Those accompanying a minor or a person with disabilities and special needs will also be allowed to enter the terminal, as well those who require entry for purposes of business.

Last week, a survey showed that the majority of Israelis support closing the airport.

However, on Monday, Health Minister Director General Professor Nachman Ash clarified that, "It is not realistic to close Ben Gurion. It's a disproportionate step."