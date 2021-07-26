Hospital staff fighting to save 38-year-old postpartum coronavirus patient

Doctors at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon delivered a 38-year-old woman after she became critically ill with coronavirus.

The woman, a resident of Ashkelon, was unvaccinated. She was delivered due to a deterioration in her condition, but deteriorated further following the birth.

Following the emergency delivery on Saturday, the woman was transferred in critical condition to Holon's Wolfson Medical Center, where she was hooked up to an ECMO machine.

Hospital staff are now fighting for her life.

The infant remained in Barzilai, and is doing well.

According to the Health Ministry, 101 of the 201 coronavirus patients hospitalized are in serious condition.