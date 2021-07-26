GOP lawmaker: Pelosi responsible for breakdown in Capitol security

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Sunday said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is responsible for the "breakdown" in security at the Capitol during a deadly riot on January 6, and only wants to "stick to her narrative" as she appoints anti-Trump Republicans to the committee investigating the attack.

Speaking to Fox News, Banks responded to Pelosi’s decision to reject him from the Jan. 6 inquiry committee and her intention to appoint Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the committee.

"Due to the rules of the United States Capitol, the power structure of the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, has more control and authority and responsibility over the leadership of the Capitol police than anyone else in the United States Capitol," Banks said. "So she doesn’t want us to ask these questions because at the end of the day, she's ultimately responsible for the breakdown of security at the Capitol that happened on Jan. 6."

Pelosi as speaker does not directly oversee the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), but does appoint a House sergeant at arms, who is on the Capitol Police Board that oversees the department. The department is also overseen by committees from both houses of Congress.

Banks also said in Sunday’s interview that Pelosi does not want to talk about what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that she’s "already predetermined a narrative about Donald Trump, about Republicans."

"It's clear that Pelosi only wants members on this committee who stick to her talking points and stick to her narrative," Banks argued. "That's why she's picked the group that she's already picked and anyone who she asks to be on this committee from this point moving forward will be stuck to her narrative, to her point of view."

In May, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to form a commission to probe the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The bill was approved in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Two days later, however, Senate Republicans blocked the legislation. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

Without any pathway forward in the Senate, Pelosi announced she would use her power to pursue a select committee in the House that will be controlled by Democrats.

Last week, Pelosi made clear that the congressional committee will take on its “deadly serious” work whether Republicans participate or not.