IAF and USAF kick off joint exercise

The IDF has announced the start of the Juniper Falcon exercise, which takes place once every two years, as part of a joint training of the Israeli Air Force's Air Defense System and the European Command of the United States Army (EUCOM).

The purpose of the exercise is to improve the ability to defend against missile threats and joint air defense capacities while strengthening cooperation, coordination and mutual learning between the two armies.

In light of public health concerns, the exercise took place this year in two parts. The first part, which lasted about two weeks, took place during the month of February over classified communication systems. The second part, which begins today, includes the deployment of American forces for training in Israeli territory. The exercise was planned in advance as part of the training program for 2021.