Bennett orders Health and Education ministers to cooperate

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet is currently leading a debate regarding the educational system. The Ministries of Health and Education are clashing on two main issues: the length of quarantine for students who have come in contact with a verified patient, and whether to encourage vaccination within the education system.

The Health Ministry has proposed a plan according to which a pilot project will be carried out in the Haredi education system that begins its activities before September 1. As part of the pilot, students who have come in contact with a verified patient will undergo a COVID-19 test daily for a week.

Prime Minister Bennett addressed the ministers with a directive to find some common ground: "There are two possibilities: either each ministry will just insist on its own agendas, or you will work together and find a way to compromise."