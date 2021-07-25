Israeli women found in Palestinian Authority refugee camp

Two Israeli women were recovered from a Palestinian Authority refugee camp overnight, after the two accidentally entered the area while driving drunk.

According to a report by Yediot Aharanot Sunday, the two women, both secular Israelis in their 40s, were spotted by locals driving aimlessly around the al-Am'ari refugee camp near Ramallah in Samaria.

PA police were notified of the two driving drunk around the town, locating the two Israelis and transferring them to Israeli security forces.

Israeli police detained the two women for questioning.

During their interrogation, the two women identified themselves as residents of a town in central Israel, and said that they had tried to enter Ramallah in order to meet a Palestinian Arab woman they were friends with.

By accident, however, the two ended up in al-Am’ari, several kilometers away from their intended destination.

The two claimed that they had been accompanied by a third friend who they say was left behind in al-Am’ari. The third friend, they said, did not have her phone with her during the drip, and they had been unable to find her again.

PA police conducted searches for an additional Israeli national, but were unable to find anyone matching the description the two women had provided.

Israeli investigators later concluded that the two women had lied during their questioning, inventing the story of the third friend who was supposedly left behind.

The two face criminal charges for violating the ban on Israelis entering Area A of Judea and Samaria without special permission from the IDF.