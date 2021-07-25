Two-year-old from northern Israel drowns at Hadera beach

A two-year-old boy has passed away after drowning off the coast of Hadera at the Hadayagim beach.

MDA and United Hatzalah teams who arrived at the scene attempted to resuscitate the child who was then evacuated to hospital.

Shlomo Skital, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, related: “When I reached the scene of the incident, I found a lifeguard and a policeman attempting to resuscitate the toddler who had been rescued from the water by the lifeguard. Together with additional medical personnel from United Hatzalah, I continued the resuscitation attempts until a mobile intensive care unit arrived and the child was evacuated to hospital in critical condition, with resuscitation attempts ongoing.”

Earlier on Sunday, the dead body of a ten-year-old boy from the city of Nazareth was found. The boy’s father drowned off the coast of Akko yesterday, and police and volunteers in boats had been searching for the boy following the incident.

Aside from the father and son, two others drowned yesterday. One was Ori Harel, a 42-year-old man, who drowned in the sea near Zichron Yaakov. He leaves behind a wife and three children. He will buried on Sunday afternoon in the cemetery in his community.

Shortly after that incident was reported came news of the drowning death of a young man in his twenties at the beach in Eilat. He was rescued from the water by a boat, but was already unconscious. MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate him at length but were ultimately forced to declare his death.