Chair of Trump's inaugural committee released on bail

Tom Barrack, the chair of former US President Donald Trump's inaugural committee who faces charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump´s foreign policy, was ordered released from jail Friday on $250 million bail, reported The Associated Press.

Barrack, 74, was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles near where he lives, was among three men charged in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, with conspiring to influence US policy on the UAE's behalf during Trump's 2016 campaign and while he was president.

Barrack, who founded the private equity firm Colony Capital, used his long personal friendship with Trump to benefit the UAE without disclosing his ties to the US government, prosecutors said.

US Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue in Los Angeles federal court ordered strict conditions for Barrack's release. She ruled that he must surrender passports, wear a GPS-monitor to track his whereabouts, limit travel between Southern California and New York City and obey a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

Barrack is charged in a seven-count indictment with acting as an agent of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018. He is also charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal law enforcement agents.

According to the indictment, Barrack and two other men charged Tuesday -- Matthew Grimes of Aspen, Colorado, and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, a UAE national -- capitalized on Barrack's status as a senior outside adviser to the Trump campaign to "advance the interests of and provide intelligence to the UAE while simultaneously failing to notify the Attorney General that their actions were taken at the direction of senior UAE officials."

Barrack was directly and indirectly in contact with UAE senior leadership, say the charges, and he referred to Alshahhi as its "secret weapon" to promote its foreign policy agenda in America.

Barrack has not entered a plea in the case, but a spokesman said he would plead not guilty, according to AP.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)