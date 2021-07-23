Warrant issued for Toronto man charged with anti-Semitic attacks after police revoke bail

Toronto police have issued a surety warrant for a man charged earlier in the month with two anti-Semitic attacks against the Jewish community.

In a Friday statement, police said that Michael Park, 32, was originally released on bail with a surety, but that this is “no longer the case,” reported CP24.

Under Canadian law, a surety refers to someone who secures an accused person’s release at a bail hearing.

Park was arrested earlier in the month in connection with two separate incidents in which anti-Semitic slurs were hurled at victims, according to the CBC.

The first incident occurred on July 6, when police were called to Stanley Park in the King Street West and Walnut Avenue area around 8:00 a.m.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Park was seen with a drawing of a swastika on his chest, and allegedly yelled anti-Semitic slurs at a person, before throwing an object at them.

He was arrested nearby and charged with assault with a weapon as well as two municipal bylaw infractions related to behavior in parks.

Four days later, police say a separate victim encountered the same man, this time in the Yonge Street and Glen Elm Avenue area. Again, the suspect displayed a drawing of a swastika on his chest and was heard yelling anti-Semitic slurs at three Jewish women, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

When the victim confronted the man about his language, he was punched multiple times.

Both incidents are being treated by police as hate-motivated.

Police would not give additional details on why Park’s bail was revoked but said that he is considered dangerous. Members of the public should not approach him but instead call the authorities, reported cp24.

According to Toronto police statistics, Jews are the most frequent targets of hate crimes in the city.

