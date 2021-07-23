New book: Trump “almost giddy” during Jan 6 Capitol riots

When the January 6 Capitol riots occurred, former President Donald Trump was “almost giddy,” according to a new book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.

The book’s co-author Carol Leonnig told CNN that the storming of the capitol by his supporters made Trump feel “really supported and emboldened…and giddy.”

“America lived it through TV. And (Trump) is in his dining room, off the Oval Office, watching it, and almost giddy because… here he is seeing thousands of his supporters basically trample up through the steps, break through barricades, all rallying for him to try to stop the certification of the election for Joe Biden,” she said.

Remarking that Trump did not understand the severity of what was going on, she said, “Keep in mind that when these people are – regardless of their intention – storming the Capitol and going through those barricades they’re committing a crime. They’re pushing past police who are trying to hold them back. This is before they breached the Capitol.”

After shots were reported and a half hour went by, Leonnig recounted that “Trump says, ‘Oh, crap.’”

“And it isn’t ‘Oh, crap I’ve got to do something’ but ‘This doesn’t look so good anymore.’”

She added that at this point the former president realized that the optics did not look good for him.

“The optics are bad. That is the consistent important priority for the president at that time. And it takes, though, two hours for a series of aides, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get the president, to get it right about calling off the dogs, to get people to realize this violence has to stop, the president has to say something, but he is the last person to realize what is required and what he needs to say.”