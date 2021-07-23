Bennett calls prince of UAE

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with the United Arab Emirates' Prince Muhammad bin Zayed, to give his best wishes on the occasion of the festival of Eid al-Adha.

Bennett thanked him for opening the UAE embassy in Israel and for hosting the official visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to their country.

Bennett stressed that in his opinion there is great importance in the strategic relations between the countries, as demonstrated in a variety of areas. He added that "the UAE's approach to Israel is an important change that inspired other countries and leaders in the region."

The two agreed to keep in touch and meet later.