

Gantz and US officials discuss helping PA The Defense Minister says that the meeting focused on various aspects of Israel's relationship with the Palestinian Authority. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD Benny Gantz and Michael Ratney Defense Minister Gantz met today (Friday) with US officials to discuss multiple aspects of Israel's plans to help the Palestinian Authority.



"This morning I met with US Charge D’Affaires Michael Ratney. We discussed the importance of economic & social initiatives to strengthen the PA, as well as trust-building measures to benefit the security of the region," Gantz commented.



