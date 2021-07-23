Gantz and US officials discuss helping PA

The Defense Minister says that the meeting focused on various aspects of Israel's relationship with the Palestinian Authority.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Defense Minister Gantz met today (Friday) with US officials to discuss multiple aspects of Israel's plans to help the Palestinian Authority.

"This morning I met with US Charge D’Affaires Michael Ratney. We discussed the importance of economic & social initiatives to strengthen the PA, as well as trust-building measures to benefit the security of the region," Gantz commented.



