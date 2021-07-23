Defense Minister Gantz met today (Friday) with US officials to discuss multiple aspects of Israel's plans to help the Palestinian Authority.
"This morning I met with US Charge D’Affaires Michael Ratney. We discussed the importance of economic & social initiatives to strengthen the PA, as well as trust-building measures to benefit the security of the region," Gantz commented.
Gantz and US officials discuss helping PA
The Defense Minister says that the meeting focused on various aspects of Israel's relationship with the Palestinian Authority.
Benny Gantz and Michael Ratney
צילום: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD
