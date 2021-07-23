UK man who called for 'extermination' of Jews given 7-year prison sentence

A British court has sentenced a student who founded two neo-Nazi groups and called for Jews to be “exterminated” to seven years in prison.

Andrew Dymock, 24, from Bath, led the banned groups System Resistance Network (SRN) and Sonnekrieg Division. He was found guilty of 15 offenses and given a seven year sentence, with three more years on extended license, reported BBC News.

Judge Mark Dennis said Dymock posed a danger to the public with "significant risk of serious harm.”

"It is clear you were a leader and not a follower," he said, adding that the accused was "intelligent, well-read" but "wholly misguided.”

During the trial, it was revealed that Dymock made use of the SRN website and a Twitter account to call for the extermination of the Jewish people and to advocate for lone wolf terror attacks, societal collapse and a race war.

Dymock, the son of academics, wrote an online article that said a "racial holy war is inevitable.”

In June 2018, he was arrested at a UK airport as he was boarding a flight to the US.

Police found extremist items in his luggage, including an anthology of Nazi essays, Mein Kampf and clothes with neo-Nazi logos.

At the time of his arrest, Dymock was studying politics at Aberystwyth University in Wales. He claimed that he was not running the SRN account but was set up by his ex-girlfriend who attempted to recruit him to join the banned UK neo-Nazi group National Action.

He was found guilty of five counts of encouraging terrorism, two counts of fundraising for terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, possessing a terrorist document, stirring up racial hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, and possessing racially inflammatory material.

Dymock was found to be a dangerous offender in a “state of denial” by the judge who said he had been an "active and committed proponent for right wing neo-Nazi extremism,” reported the Mirror.

When the jury found him guilty, Dymock said, “Thank you for for killing me.”