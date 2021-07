In the 3-minute video below, Baruch Gordon looks at the claim in this week's Torah reading VaEtchanan that Jews who live outside the Land of Israel will serve idols and reconciles it with commentators who seemingly disagree.

In this series of Israel National Torah videos, Baruch Gordon connects the centrality of the land of Israel to each weekly Torah reading.

