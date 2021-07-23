Israel eyes broad reduction in carbon emissions

Among the items on the agenda for the next Cabinet meeting is a plan that will bring greenhouse gas emissions down by at least 85% by 2050, when compared to Israeli emissions in 2015. The decision also sets an interim target for 2030 of a 27% reduction in emissions.

The plan states that the government will periodically review the reduction targets it has set for itself.

To meet the target for reducing greenhouse gases by 2030, the decision proposes to set a number of sub-targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions from solid waste by 2030 by at least 47% compared to emissions measured in 2015, which stood at 5.5 million tons. Another goal is a 71% reduction in the amount of municipal waste dumped by 2030; in 2018, that number stood at about 4.5 million tons.

Another proposal on the agenda would limit on the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from a new vehicle weighing up to 3.5 tons, registered from 2030, to an amount equal to 5% of the average greenhouse gas emissions for a new vehicle weighing up to 3.5 tons, registered in 2020. All new municipal vehicles will be required to run on clean energy after 2026.

Broken down by societal sector, the plan calls for a 96% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, an 85% reduction from the electricity sector, and a 92% reduction in the municipal waste sector.

The Minister of Energy will work to set targets for renewable energy for 2050 within 12 months of approving this decision, as well as establishing a mechanism aimed at ensuring that government policy is in line with Israel's national climate goals and efficient and low-carbon development.

The Ministries of Environmental Protection, Energy, Transportation, Economy and Industry and the Interior will allocate a dedicated budget to implement the targets for 2030, which will include investments in the purchase of electric buses, promotion of charging stations, investment in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in industry, businesses, and local authorities, and more.