This is what caused a mysterious Gaza City explosion

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee on Thursday explained on Twitter what caused a mysterious explosion in Gaza City.

The explosion, which occurred Thursday morning in a civilian area with many stores, reportedly left one person dead and at least ten others wounded, and caused a great deal of damage to stores and other buildings at the site.

According to Adraee, the Islamic Jihad terror group bears responsibility for the explosion in Gaza City's marketplace.

"We warned them in the past, but they did not wake up!" Adraee tweeted in Arabic. "This morning, an explosion of great force shook a weapons storehouse belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror group - in the heart of the al-Zawiya marketplace, in the center of Gaza City. The explosion caused deaths and injuries, as well as destruction of the site and a great deal of damage."

"This explosion is another example of how the terror organizations in Gaza prefer the continuation of their terror activities over the welfare and lives of Gaza residents. Instead of accepting the United Nations' offers of rehabilitation, the terror organizations are busy manufacturing weapons and rebuilding their posts. They deliberately store the weapons in the heart of the civilian population, in a way which directly endangers civilian lives."