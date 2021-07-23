Nina Turner's alarming advance

Nina Turner, a prospective Congresswoman from Ohio, has made no secret of her anti-Israel views. Her Twitter account has featured unequivocal posts with slogans like "Palestinian lives matter" and a demand that Israel abandon attempts to evict illegal residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Her campaign has recently gained an unnerving amount of steam, putting her in a realistic position to enter the House of Representatives.

Turner's controversial position has brought her support from anti-Israel lobbies, including one saying that she is "a frightening specter for oil companies, pro-Israel lobbies, and Big Pharma." The Salon calls her a "dynamic new champion in Congress, who has the guts to stand up for what she believes."

Jewish and pro-Israel political activists have begun pushing back against Turner's campaign, lending their support to staunchly pro-Israel Shontel Brown, running in the same district.

The group StopAntisemitism.org posted a firm endorsement for Brown on Twitter, and was quickly joined by Rabbi Pinchas Landis of Cleveland, both of them urging citizens to make sure to register properly so they can vote for Brown in the upcoming polls.