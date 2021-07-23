Deconstructed Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

6 potatoes (your favorite kind of potato)

2 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large carrot, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 pounds ground beef

2 tablespoons Tuscanini Tomato Paste

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup water or your favorite stock

salt

pepper

1 cup frozen peas

Start Cooking:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scrub the potatoes thoroughly under running water and pat them dry. Prick the potatoes in a few places with your fork. Place the potatoes in a baking dish and bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

While the potatoes are baking, make the meat sauce. In a large, deep skillet, add olive oil and onion sauté until translucent. Add garlic, carrot, and celery and sauté for five more minutes.

Add meat, brown and crumble. Add tomato paste and flour and cook, stirring, for two minutes. Add water or stock, salt, and pepper. Cover and let simmer on low for 45 minutes. Add peas and cook for an additional five minutes.

To Serve:

Slice baked potato in half and season with kosher salt.

Spoon some of the meat sauce on the potato.

Courtesy of Kosher.com