Gafni: A temporary government with small kippahs

The chairman of the Degel HaTorah party, MK Moshe Gafni, participated on Thursday evening as the guest of honor at an event for yeshiva students in Kiryat Ye'arim.

Gafni attacked the government in his speech and said, "I suggest to the heads of the interim government with the small kippahs who think the haredi public is upset, that they come here and see how the haredi public is happy and growing, and proud of the holy yeshiva students."

"We are not afraid of the dark, we are not afraid of you, we will topple you soon," Gafni declared.

The head of the Kiryat Ye'arim council, Yitzhak Ravitz, said, "What Rabbi Gafni is doing in the opposition, ten MKs are not doing in the coalition, all the events here and more are happening thanks to him."