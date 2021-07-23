Two people missing in the Dead Sea

Extensive searches were launched on Thursday night after two young hikers in their 20s were swept into the depths of the Dead Sea.

The two were swept away following a strong westerly wind near Metsoke Dragot. No eye contact has been made with them to this point.

About 25 search and rescue volunteers were rushed to the scene along with army, police and Magen David Adom forces in order to find the two missing hikers.

The search teams include a police helicopter, a thermal drone and two boats that are scanning the sea.