Meet the guys who find COVID in sewage

Since Delta is on the rise and we might all be put back in our cages in a few weeks time, we thought it would be a great idea to revisit our old friend, COVID. But this time, from a different angle.

Dr. Yair Lewis is part of the Health Ministry’s national lab for environmental virology led by Dr. Itay Bar-Or, which is testing sewage across Israel to help pinpoint high risk coronavirus infection areas.

Dr. Lewis is also the VP Medical at Navina, a medical AI startup that makes patient data accessible for care providers. He earned his MD from the Hebrew University, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. Yair also holds a PhD in molecular biology from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.