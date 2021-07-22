Meretz gives up Knesset committee leadership

Meretz has announced that it will relinquish its chairmanship of the Committee for the Opposition after the appointment of Yair Golan as deputy minister.

On behalf of the coalition's management, it was stated that "with the formation of the coalition, Meretz demanded and received the chairmanship of a statutory committee, a position in which MK Yair Golan would serve."

"In order to reach an understanding between the coalition and the opposition, Meretz and MK Yair Golan have taken mutual responsibility to maintain an active Knesset and functioning democracy. This is how state leadership should be conducted - with open dialogue, cooperation, and trust between all parties."