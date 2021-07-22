Rabbis furious: We didn't sign letter against kashrut reforms

Religious Zionist rabbis from the 'Union of Rabbis of the Good Land' are angry after it was implied that they signed a letter yesterday (Wednesday) together with their colleagues against Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's kashrut reforms.

While the letter was signed only by some of the rabbis who are members of the organization, it was published on the organization's behalf and the names of member rabbis who did not sign it were included on the side of the letter as if they had approved of it.

One of the rabbis told Arutz Sheva: "They did not even send us the kashrut program [to judge it], but they know how to mislead the public that we are against," he said. "What chutzpah."

Yesterday, leading religious Zionist rabbis, including Rabbi Chaim Druckman, signed a letter criticizing Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's intention to open the kashrut market to competition despite the objections of the Chief Rabbinate.

The rabbis wrote that the Chief Rabbinate of Israel is the only body authorized to conduct religious affairs in the country. "In light of this, any change in matters of religion should be coordinated and agreed upon with it."

The rabbis recognize the need to make improvements in the field of kashrut, but note that "only a kashrut plan that is done at the discretion and consent of the Chief Rabbinate is legitimate and acceptable to the people of Israel."

The letter was signed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Eitan Eisman and Rabbi Yosef Artziel.