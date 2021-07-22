Infiltrators returned to Lebanon

The two people who were arrested after infiltrating Israel from Lebanon overnight have been returned to Lebanon, the IDF announced Thursday evening.

The two were Sudanese job seekers who infiltrated Israel in search of economic opportunity. They were unarmed and were arrested this morning near Moshav Dovav.

Prior to the arrest of the suspects, residents in the northern region reported seeing flares that were fired by the IDF forces who were searching for the infiltrators.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Overnight, IDF observation troops spotted two suspects crossing the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory. At this time, IDF troops are conducting searches for the two suspects and are using all means in order to apprehend them.”

“The troops are isolating the area in which the suspects are currently hiding, which includes deployment of troops and road blockage. The residents of the two nearby communities have been directed to stay in their homes,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, sirens were sounded in the Western Galilee, near the Lebanese border. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that two rockets had been fired from Lebanon to Israeli territory. Iron Dome intercepted one rocket, and the second exploded in an open area. The IDF responded with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory. Residents reported hearing several explosions. No injuries or damage were reported.