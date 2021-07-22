Surfside condo collapse victims, families to receive $150 in initial compensation

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of Surfside collapse

On Wednesday, a Florida judge ruled that the victims and families of the Surfside, Florida condo building collapse will be entitled to a minimum of $150 million in initial compensation.

That figure includes $50 million in insurance money from the Champlain Towers South building and approximately $100 from the sale of the property where the building stood until it suffered a partial collapse on June 24, reported the Associated Press.

“The court’s concern has always been the victims here,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman.

The beneficiaries will include not just condo owners but also renters and visitors, he added, saying, “Their rights will be protected.”

The $150 is separate from numerous lawsuits filed since the collapse occurred.

Those lawsuit were merged into a class action case that will cover all the victims and their families if they take part, Hanzman said.

“I have no doubt, no stone will be left unturned,” he said.

The remains of 97 victims have been identified, with officials believing there may be one more unidentified victim, according to CNN.