Oklahoma Senator threatens Ben and Jerry's

Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma has taken to Twitter to decry Ben and Jerry's decision to stop selling their ice cream to some parts of Israel.



"B&J has now decided they know more about Jerusalem than the Israelis. If Ben & Jerry’s wants to have a meltdown & boycott Israel, OK is ready to respond. Oklahoma has an anti-boycott of Israel law in place," the Senator wrote. His plan of action was short and direct.

"We should immediately block the sale of all B&J in the state and in any state-operated facility to align with our law," he added.