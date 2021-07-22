Guitarist Eric Clapton: I won't play at any venues with vaccine discrimination

Guitarist Eric Clapton on Tuesday announced that he will not perform at any venues requiring a vaccine pass.

An announcement posted on the Telegram account of architect and film producer Robin Monotti in Clapton's name stated, "Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show. Eric Clapton."

A link to Clapton's song against government restrictions "Stand and Deliver," written by Van Morrison, was attached to the message.

Clapton's statement comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declared that proof of vaccination would be required to enter night clubs and other venues.

Clapton, 76, had previously described his "disastrous" experience after receiving the COVID shot.