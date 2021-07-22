IDF arrests infiltrators from Lebanon

The IDF has arrested two people suspected of infiltrating Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday night.

"At the end of an extensive search, IDF soldiers arrested the two suspects who crossed during the night from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory," an IDF statement said.

The suspects were arrested near the border, and are currently being questioned.

Earlier on Thursday, residents in northern Israel reported seeing flares that were fired by the forces.

Residents of the two communities nearest the infiltration site were directed to stay in their homes, an IDF statement said.

According to reports, the suspects crossed into Israel in search of employment.