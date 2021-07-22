Blue and White: Likud's offers are irrelevant

Sources in the Blue and White party told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday that the attempts of senior Likud members to “woo” Benny Gantz and his party are irrelevant.

The sources stressed that the Blue and White party does not intend to part with the current coalition in favor of another government.

The sources also responded to a publication on Arutz Sheva on Tuesday, according to which the Likud is interested in changing the division in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee in order to produce internal coalition disputes. "We will not create a tie in the Economics Affairs Committee as the Likud wants. There is a clear veto and this will not be one of the agreements as part of a compromise between the coalition and the opposition. There are discussions about other compromises and Blue and White is involved in those."

The opposition is demanding a reduction in the majority in the Economic Affairs Committee so that the coalition's advantage will be one MK and not two as has been agreed upon. The coalition strongly opposes this proposal because it could harm the chances of approving the budget.

According to one of the parties involved in the contacts, the person who is making it difficult to find a compromise is the chairman of the Religious Zionist party, MK Bezalel Smotrich.

On Tuesday, Arutz Sheva published that the coalition claims that the Likud is clearly trying to harm the fabric of relations between the Blue and White Party and the coalition by harming the status of former Minister Michael Bitton, who heads the Economic Affairs Committee.

Senior coalition officials are aware of the Likud's courtship of Gantz and believe that the attempt to get a seat on the Economic Affairs Committee is related to those. Gantz is the only Blue and White minister who has not resigned through the Norwegian Law, likely because he knows, among other things, that only an MK can be a candidate for Prime Minister if a coalition falls apart in the middle of a term.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held between the chairman of the Likud Knesset faction, MK Yariv Levin, and Minister Ze'ev Elkin, in an attempt to reach a compromise on the composition of the Knesset committees.